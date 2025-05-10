Akero Therapeutics Reveals AI-Based Analysis Supporting Efruxifermin's Antifibrotic Activity in Phase 2b HARMONY Trial for Pre-Cirrhotic MASH

New analyses from Akero highlight EFX's antifibrotic activity in pre-cirrhotic MASH patients, using AI-based digital pathology.

Quiver AI Summary

Akero Therapeutics announced promising results from the 96-week Phase 2b HARMONY trial of efruxifermin (EFX) for treating pre-cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), presented at the EASL Congress 2025. The analysis utilized AI-based digital pathology, which showed consistency with traditional pathology in identifying anti-fibrotic responses in EFX-treated patients. Over 50% of patients receiving the 50mg dose of EFX were classified as responders across three assessment methods, compared to less than 5% in the placebo group. The findings indicate the potential of EFX to significantly reduce liver fibrosis, with digital pathology providing clearer results than conventional assessment methods. This aligns with Akero's ongoing work in developing treatments for metabolic diseases, as EFX moves into Phase 3 studies after showing benefits in earlier trials.

Potential Positives

New analyses from the 96-week Phase 2b HARMONY trial demonstrate significant antifibrotic activity of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH, solidifying its potential therapeutic value.

Digital pathology analysis using AI-based qFibrosis showed that over half of patients treated with EFX were classified as responders, significantly higher than the placebo group, which had fewer than 5% responders.

The ongoing Phase 3 studies of EFX are building on promising Phase 2 results, indicating strong momentum for future development and potential market introduction.

The AI-based analysis reduces variability in measuring treatment effects, enhancing the reliability of clinical trial results and providing a clearer assessment of EFX's efficacy compared to traditional methods.

Potential Negatives

Only a small percentage of patients treated with EFX (77%) were classified as responders, compared to more than half of patients classified by AI-based qFibrosis, raising questions about the consistency and reliability of conventional pathology assessments.

The press release mentions the risks and uncertainties associated with Akero's forward-looking statements, which could imply potential challenges in achieving the projected outcomes for EFX.

The analysis showed that the antifibrotic effect of EFX after 96 weeks was similar to that observed by conventional pathology, suggesting a lack of sustained efficacy differentiation over time.

FAQ

What are the key findings from the EFX Phase 2b HARMONY trial?

The trial showed EFX's antifibrotic activity in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH, confirmed by AI-based digital pathology analyses.

How does HistoIndex's AI-based qFibrosis® contribute to EFX evaluations?

The AI-based qFibrosis® provides continuous scoring, reducing placebo noise and clearly distinguishing EFX's antifibrotic effects from placebo treatments.

What is the EFX dosage used in the HARMONY trial?

The trial utilized dosages of 28 mg and 50 mg of EFX administered through once-weekly subcutaneous injections.

What is Akero Therapeutics' focus area?

Akero Therapeutics specializes in developing treatments for serious metabolic diseases, particularly metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

What additional studies is EFX currently involved in?

EFX is undergoing evaluation in three ongoing Phase 3 studies focused on MASH and compensated cirrhosis due to MASH.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AKRO Insider Trading Activity

$AKRO insiders have traded $AKRO stock on the open market 70 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G. WALMSLEY GRAHAM has made 4 purchases buying 400,000 shares for an estimated $18,387,921 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CATRIONA YALE (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 153,296 shares for an estimated $7,668,122 .

. ANDREW CHENG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 154,593 shares for an estimated $6,660,928 .

. TIMOTHY ROLPH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 96,634 shares for an estimated $4,673,005 .

. JONATHAN YOUNG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 83,110 shares for an estimated $3,487,223 .

. PATRICK LAMY (Senior VP, Commercial Strategy) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,925 shares for an estimated $730,800 .

. WILLIAM RICHARD WHITE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,493 shares for an estimated $117,074.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $AKRO stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AKRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AKRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AKRO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AKRO forecast page.

Full Release





Analysis of EFX results with AI-based digital pathology underscores the potential value in evaluating histopathology response









Data contribute to growing body of support around the anti-fibrotic activity of EFX in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced results from new analyses of the 96-week Phase 2b HARMONY trial of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3 fibrosis) metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2025 taking place May 7-10, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.





The presentations corroborate the antifibrotic activity previously reported by conventional pathology for EFX in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH. Specifically, among patients treated with EFX, digital pathology analysis by HistoIndex’s AI-based qFibrosis® showed concordance at the individual level with two non-invasive tests (NIT) of liver fibrosis—ELF test score and liver stiffness measurement (FibroScan®)—with more than half of patients treated with 50mg EFX classified as responders by all three endpoints compared to fewer than 5% of placebo patients.





“One of the challenges of developing a MASH investigational drug is distinguishing treatment effect from placebo ‘noise’ due to the inherent variability of biopsy sampling coupled with categorical pathology scoring,” said Kitty Yale, chief development officer at Akero. “As a continuous scoring scale, AI-based qFibrosis®, combined with the two NITs, reduces placebo noise, allowing the potent anti-fibrotic effect of EFX to be clearly differentiated from placebo.”





The poster presentation, based on a post-hoc analysis of the 96-week HARMONY trial in patients with F2-F3 MASH quantifying the amount of collagen in each zone of the liver using qFibrosis®, describes how the antifibrotic effect of EFX after 24 weeks treatment was greater than observed by conventional pathology, but after 96 weeks it was similar. For example, qFibrosis® analysis of Week 96 biopsy samples from 50mg EFX patients (N=26) revealed consistency between conventional pathology and qFibrosis®, with totals of 20 (77%) (conventional pathology) and 21 (81%) (qFibrosis®), respectively. However, only 10 of these patients were identified as responders at Week 24 by conventional pathology, whereas 18 of them were detected as responders at Week 24 using qFibrosis®.





Details for the presentations are as follows:







Oral Presentation









Title:



Alignment of response assessed by non-invasive fibrosis biomarkers and HistoIndex AI-based qFibrosis histology in metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH) clinical trials: a new roadmap for robust drug efficacy assessment demonstrated in the HARMONY trial







Speaker:



Prof. Quentin M. Anstee, Ph.D., FRCP, Ruth & Lionel Jacobson Chair of Personalised Medicine, Dean of Research & Innovation in the Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University, UK







Date/Time:



Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10:30 am – 10:45 am CET







Abstract Identifier:



OS-096







Oral Session:



MASLD: Clinical and therapeutical aspects II







Poster presentation









Title:



qFibrosis enables earlier detection of fibrosis response in Efruxifermin-treated patients with F2-F3 MASH in 96-week HARMONY study







Speaker:



Jörn M. Schattenberg, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Director of the Department of Medicine, Saarland University Medical Center, University of Saarland







Date/Time:



Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm CET







Abstract Identifier:



TOP-458







Session:



Poster - MASLD: Therapy







About the HARMONY Study







The Phase 2b HARMONY study was a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in biopsy-confirmed adult MASH patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3. The study enrolled a total of 128 patients who were randomized to receive once-weekly subcutaneous dosing of 28 mg or 50 mg EFX, or placebo for 24 weeks, 126 of whom received at least one study dose. The primary efficacy endpoint for the study was the proportion of subjects who experienced ≥1-stage fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH. The study continued for up to 96 weeks. Secondary endpoints at Week 96 included proportion of patients with ≥1-stage fibrosis improvement and no worsening of MASH, proportion of patients with 2-stage fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH, and proportion of patients with ≥1-stage fibrosis improvement and MASH resolution, as well as changes from baseline in noninvasive markers of liver injury and fibrosis, glycemic control, lipoproteins, and change in body weight as well as safety and tolerability measures.







About EFX







Efruxifermin (EFX), Akero’s lead product candidate for MASH, is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 studies. In multiple Phase 2 studies, EFX has been observed to reverse fibrosis (including compensated cirrhosis), resolve MASH, reduce non-invasive markers of fibrosis and liver injury, and improve insulin sensitivity and lipoprotein profile. This holistic profile offers the potential to address the complex, multi-system disease state of all stages of MASH, including improvements in lipoprotein risk factors linked to cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death among MASH patients. Engineered to mimic the biological activity profile of native FGF21, EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly dosing and has been generally well-tolerated in clinical trials to date.







About Akero Therapeutics







Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Akero’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies: SYNCHRONY



Histology



in patients with pre-cirrhotic (F2-F3 fibrosis) MASH, SYNCHRONY



Outcomes



in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to MASH, and SYNCHRONY



Real-World



in patients with MASH or MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease). The Phase 3 SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH and the SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to MASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at



akerotx.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



for more information.







Forward Looking Statements











Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Akero’s business plans and objectives; the potential therapeutic effects and anti-fibrotic activity of EFX, as well as the dosing, safety and tolerability of EFX; and the potential benefits of analyzing results with AI-based digital pathology. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of Akero’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials; Akero’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from any of its clinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Akero’s ability to fund operations; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors'' in Akero’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Akero’s other filings and reports with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Akero undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Investor Contact:







Christina Tartaglia





Precision AQ





212.362.1200









IR@akerotx.com











Media Contact:







Peg Rusconi





Deerfield Group





617.910.6217









Peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com







