Markets
KERN

Akerna To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives; Names Dean Ditto Interim CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Akerna (KERN) said the company has engaged JMP Securities to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives. Akerna noted that it has not set a specific timetable for completion of this process.

Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna, said: "We are actively involved in strategic discussions and are happy to have JMP assist us in evaluating our opportunities, given their deep experience in the technology sector."

The company also announced that John Fowle, current CFO, is leaving, effective May 17. The Board has appointed Dean Ditto as interim CFO. Dean Ditto has been working with the company as a consultant since April 21, 2022. Ray Thompson will be transitioning from current role of President & COO to Special Advisor to CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KERN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular