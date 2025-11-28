Markets
Aker Solutions Announces Contract From ConocoPhillips

November 28, 2025 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Aker Solutions (AKSO1.OL) has signed a six-year frame agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, which includes an option to extend the contract for up to two additional three-year periods. The contract is an extension for brownfield maintenance and modification services on the Eldfisk and Ekofisk fields offshore Norway.

Aker Solutions classified the contract as substantial. The value will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out over the next six years. The contract will be booked as an order intake in the fourth quarter.

