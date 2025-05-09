Aker To Buy 20% Ownership Interest In SLB Capturi

(RTTNews) - Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker ASA will buy the 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi. The agreement implies a transaction value for Aker Carbon Capture of 3.03 Kroner per share, or 1.83 billion Norwegian Kroner.

Aker ASA, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, will acquire the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by ACC's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS for a cash consideration of 635 million kroner. Following completion of the sale of the ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS, the ACC Board will propose that shareholders approve a dividend payment of approximately 1.7 billion kroner, equalling 2.86 kroner per share in Aker Carbon Capture. This corresponds to approximately 1.1 billion kroner in existing cash in ACC, and 635 million kroner in proceeds from the sale to Aker.

