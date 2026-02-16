Markets

Aker BP Awards Long-Term MMO Contract To Aker Solutions

February 16, 2026 — 06:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBF, AKRBP.OL), a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, on Monday awarded a long-term Maintenance, Modification and Operation contract to Aker Solutions ASA (AKRTF, AKSO.OL) covering all Aker BP-operated assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The agreement runs for five years from March 1 and includes options for two additional four-year extensions.

The next-generation MMO alliance is intended to support marginal field developments and the modernization of existing facilities.

The partnership will operate through fully integrated teams across the value chain to shorten timelines, enhance quality and improve productivity.

Efficiency gains are expected through closer organizational integration, greater use of data-driven and AI-supported workflows, and a performance-linked commercial model.

On Friday, Aker BP closed trading, 0.40% lesser at NOK 274 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

On Friday, Aker Solutions closed trading, 0.59% lesser at NOK 37.24 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AKRTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.