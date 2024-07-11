News & Insights

Akebia Therapeutics Issues Vafseo Commercial Launch Updates - Quick Facts

July 11, 2024 — 06:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) issued updates related to the commercial launch of Vafseo or vadadustat Tablets. Vafseo WAC has been set at $1,278 for a 30-day supply at the minimum starting dose, or approximately $15,500 per year. The company said the entire dialysis business will be a contracted business.

Akebia and CSL Vifor have entered into a termination agreement of the license agreement providing for the payment of royalties by Akebia to CSL Vifor on Vafseo U.S. net product sales. Akebia has regained full rights to sell Vafseo in the U.S. and is able to contract directly with all dialysis organizations effective immediately.

In June, Akebia submitted TDAPA application. The company expects to have HCPCS codes assigned in October 2024 and full TDAPA designation by January 1, 2025.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
