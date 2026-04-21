Akari Presents Positive Preclinical Data For AKTX-101

(RTTNews) - Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company, on Monday presented positive preclinical data for AKTX-101, a developing antibody-drug conjugate targeting various cancer indications, at the 2026 annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).

AKTX-101 is a TROP2 -targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC), differentiated from other ADCs with Topoisomerase 1 Inhibition (Inh.) payloads in that it addresses resistance shown by cancer cells to topoisomerase 1 inhibition. AKTX-101 exhibits a unique cytotoxicity and immune-activating mechanism of action, allowing for more durable anti-tumor efficacy.

An abstract published previously indicated that AKTX-101 showed greater potency compared to existing TROP2 ADCs in treating bladder, lung, and breast cancers. In non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell lines driven by EGFR, BRAF, and SMARCA4, AKTX-101 demonstrated sub-nanomolar potency, showing effectiveness at very low concentrations.

The drug showed similar results in HER2 breast cancer cell lines with inherent resistance to Topoisomerase Inh. ADCs. Additionally, the combined action of AKTX-101 with anti-PD-1 therapy showed synergistic anti-tumor efficacy, and significant tumor regression in in-vivo models.

The company anticipates an investigational new drug (IND) submission in the fourth quarter of 2026, and to initiate a Phase 1 trial by early 2027. It is projected that the TROP2 ADC class of drugs will constitute an industry worth $12 billion by 2033. AKTX-101 may be expanded to target solid tumors of the bladder, lungs, breast, pancreas, head, neck, and others.

AKTX closed Monday at $5.94, up 2.50%. In the after-hours market, the stock was trading at $6.09, up 2.53%.

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