Akamai Unveils ISV Catalyst Program To Boost Cloud Adoption By Software Vendors

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies (AKAM) has launched ISV Catalyst, a new referral-based partner program aimed at helping independent software vendors grow on its globally distributed cloud platform.

The program is designed to make it easier for ISVs to build, market, and sell cloud-native solutions while connecting them more directly with Akamai customers. Its launch comes as software companies face increasing pressure to support artificial intelligence workloads, multicloud environments, and cost-efficient application delivery.

ISV Catalyst removes several traditional barriers to partnership, including referral fees during the first year, lowering entry hurdles for both startups and established software providers. Akamai said the program is intended to help partners speed up time to market while meeting demand for scalable, portable, and intelligent applications.

Participating ISVs gain access to co-marketing initiatives, visibility across Akamai's partner directories and web properties, and exposure to Akamai's global sales organisation. The company said the program is structured to support long-term collaboration while helping vendors differentiate their offerings and shorten sales cycles.

ISV Catalyst expands Akamai's broader partner ecosystem, complementing existing initiatives such as Akamai Partner Connect and the Qualified Compute Program. While Qualified Compute remains focused on deep technical integrations, ISV Catalyst offers a simpler entry point for ISVs seeking faster onboarding and growth pathways.

Akamai said the program reflects a more selective approach to partnerships, aimed at ensuring customers can easily identify software solutions that align closely with their needs and work effectively on Akamai's cloud infrastructure.

AKAM currently trades at $88.56 or 0.08% higher on the NasdaqGS.

