Akamai Technologies Inc Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $103.61 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $131.68 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $251.35 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.043 billion from $979.58 million last year.

Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $103.61 Mln. vs. $131.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.043 Bln vs. $979.58 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.035 - $1.050 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.60 - $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.135 - $4.205 Bln

