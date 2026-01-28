Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Jumps 4.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares rallied 4.7% in the last trading session to close at $103.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptrend was largely due to the acknowledgement by Gartner as the preferred customer’s choice for network security micro-segmentation. Akamai reportedly earned a 99% recommendation rate and was one of two vendors to receive this per the Gartner report. This reinforces Akamai’s relentless customer focus and emphasis on user experience.

This cloud services provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Akamai Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AKAM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Akamai Technologies belongs to the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Lyft (LYFT), closed the last trading session 2.4% lower at $17.54. Over the past month, LYFT has returned -6.1%.

For Lyft, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4% over the past month to $0.32. This represents a change of +6.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Lyft currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

