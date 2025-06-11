Markets
Akamai Partners With Cloudinary To Power AI-Driven Video Manager Experience

June 11, 2025 — 09:02 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies (AKAM) has partnered with Cloudinary to integrate its AI-powered video solution into Akamai's next-generation Video Manager.

This collaboration aims to simplify video management and delivery, optimize performance, and reduce post-production workload for enterprises. As part of the alliance, Cloudinary has also joined the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV).

Cloudinary brings over a decade of experience delivering scalable, high-performing video solutions across diverse industries. It supports over 1 billion videos used for various business-critical purposes, from micro-content to long-form streaming.

Cloudinary's VP of Strategic Technology Partnerships, Gary Ballabio, highlighted the importance of fast, flawless, and personalized video experiences in driving engagement and conversion. Dan Lawrence, SVP of Cloud Computing at Akamai, emphasized that Cloudinary's capabilities now enable Akamai's Video Manager customers to enhance video delivery using Akamai's globally distributed cloud platform.

The Qualified Compute Partner Program ensures that solutions like Cloudinary's are compatible with and scalable across Akamai's infrastructure, enabling customers to efficiently deploy interoperable cloud services for enhanced performance and cost efficiency.

Wednesday, AKAM closed at $78.19, down 0.08%, and slipped further after hours to $78.11, also down 0.08%, on the NasdaqGS.

