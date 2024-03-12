News & Insights

Technology
AKAM

Akamai, Neural Magic Partner To Deploy High-powered Deep Learning AI Software

March 12, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with Neural Magic, a developer of software that accelerates artificial intelligence workloads.

The partnership is intended to supercharge deep learning capabilities on Akamai's distributed computing infrastructure. The combined solution gives enterprises a high-performing platform to run deep learning AI software efficiently on CPU-based servers.

Under the deal, Neural Magic will be an Akamai Qualified Computing Partner, and its software will be made available alongside Akamai's products and services.

John O'Hara, SVP of Engineering and COO at Neural Magic, said, "Delivering AI models efficiently at the edge is a bigger challenge than most people realize. Specialized or expensive hardware and associated power and delivery requirements are not always available or feasible, leaving organizations to effectively miss out on leveraging the benefits of running AI inference at the edge."

Akamai and Neural Magic were both born out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and they continue to maintain their respective corporate headquarters nearby.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.