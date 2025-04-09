Akamai Launches App & API Protector Hybrid For Consistent Multicloud And On-Premises Security

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Wednesday launched App & API Protector Hybrid, a solution designed to enhance the web application firewall - WAF capabilities of Akamai's web application and API protection - WAAP.

This new offering enables users to secure applications and APIs across multi-cloud, on-premises, and CDN-agnostic environments.

As security leaders face the challenge of protecting distributed applications while maintaining efficiency and cost-effectiveness, App & API Protector Hybrid helps organizations standardize WAF protections across various environments, ensuring unified policy enforcement. It also reduces operational overhead by consolidating security management across the edge and non-edge environments and supports seamless and secure deployment across multi-cloud and on-premises settings.

The solution provides enhanced protection for applications, APIs, microservices, and workloads against sophisticated threats, ensuring resilience, scalability, and simplified security management. Akamai's launch of App & API Protector Hybrid aligns with its goal of delivering consistent security for applications, data, and APIs, regardless of their location.

Rupesh Chokshi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Application Security at Akamai, emphasized that the solution enables customers to protect their applications across any environment without compromising security. He added that as customer environments become more distributed, the need for consistent protection has never been greater, and this solution helps security teams maintain control while focusing on business growth.

Wednesday AKAM closed at $76.35 or 11.93% higher and is currently trading after hours at $76.11 or 0.31% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

