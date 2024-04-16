Akamai (AKAM) Uses NVIDIA's GPUs for Optimal Processing

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM has integrated NVIDIA Corporation's NVDA GPUs into its cloud portfolio, setting a new standard for media processing efficiency. With the introduction of the NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPU, Akamai's latest offering promises enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness for media and entertainment firms grappling with the demands of rapid video content processing.



Internal assessments conducted by Akamai reveal a staggering 25x increase in frames per second processing speed compared to traditional CPU-based methods. This leap in performance signifies a pivotal advancement in how streaming service providers tackle their workload challenges, positioning Akamai as a frontrunner in addressing the evolving needs of the industry.



This collaboration empowers customers to architect next-gen workloads that are cloud-agnostic and conducive to multi-cloud environments. Akamai's tailored GPU service fills a void in an industry largely underserved by existing solutions, particularly in terms of cost-effectiveness. Leveraging its extensive expertise, Akamai has fine-tuned this offering to specifically address the intricate requirements of the media and entertainment sector.



The NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPU, renowned for its speed and power efficiency, is adept at handling diverse creative workflows, including digital content creation, 3D modeling, rendering and video content streaming. Its capabilities extend to crucial media functions such as video transcoding, live streaming, virtual reality and augmented reality content rendering.



Beyond media applications, Akamai's GPU solution holds promise for developers and companies across various industries. From generative artificial intelligence and machine learning to data analysis, scientific computing, gaming and high-performance computing, the versatility of NVIDIA GPUs ensures optimal performance across a spectrum of workloads.



Akamai's adoption of NVIDIA's GPU technology marks a significant milestone in enhancing media processing capabilities. This collaboration not only underscores the technological prowess of both companies but also heralds a new era of efficiency and agility for businesses operating in the media and entertainment landscape.



The stock has gained 23.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 45.5%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Akamai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



