Akamai (AKAM), Corero Team Up to Boost DDoS Security Solution

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced that it has collaborated with Corero Network Security to enhance the capability of DDoS (distributed denial of service) protection technology. The partnership aims to boost the reliability of DDoS mitigation solutions and provide greater flexibility tailored to individual use cases such as on-premise, cloud or a hybrid environment.



The initiative will allow network service providers and cloud vendors to augment the security of their service offerings and ensure a premium experience for end users. The collaboration significantly strengthens the proficiency of Akamai’s cloud-based DDoS protection platform Prolexic.



As digital adoption worldwide gains traction, instances of cyber-attacks are also on the rise. Cybercriminals are continuously improvising their techniques and DDoS attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated. A successful security breach can severely undermine an enterprise's reputation, leading to substantial financial losses.



Akamai’s study has observed a significant uptick in DDoS attacks in recent times, with a particular focus on industries such as finance, gaming, high technology and commerce. Corero's research further highlights this trend, indicating a staggering 300% surge in DDoS activity in 2022.



Akamai Prolexic network cloud security efficiently filters out DDoS attacks before they can impact applications, data centers and Internet-facing infrastructure. The rising complexity in modern digital infrastructure and the prevalence of a hybrid work environment demands a technology that can offer protection, whether on-premise or in a cloud-native situation.



Akamai Prolexic on Prem, integrated with Corero’s SmartWall ONE, offers the required flexibility to address both on-premises and cloud-based security conditions. The cloud-native Prolexic efficiently mitigates the threats related to sophisticated multivector attacks, while Corero’s SmartWall neutralizes state exhaustion DDoS attacks.



Additionally, Akamai Prolexic Hybrid encompasses both cloud-based and on-premise DDoS defense capabilities. It can effectively protect real-time data-intensive applications such as video-conferencing, gaming, voice communications, multimedia applications and more. It minimizes latencies and reduces traffic redirection. With a substantial defense capacity of more than 20 Tbps, these advanced features make it an ideal choice to protect against large, sustained DDoS attacks.



Cybersecurity is an area that holds a lot of promise for Akamai. With the rapid adoption of cloud computing, security has become a major concern for enterprises. Hackers are using new and sophisticated techniques to take advantage of the security loopholes of the cloud.



Large enterprises are expected to increase their security budgets to address security concerns and instill confidence in cloud computing. Demand for Akamai’s security solutions will translate into significant growth opportunities over the long term. The company’s security offerings are poised to gain from higher demand for data computing at the edge, triggered by the rapid deployment of 5G and IoT device proliferation.



