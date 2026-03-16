AKAM Partners With DCT to Accelerate Cloud Modernization for Enterprises

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced that Digital Convergence Technologies (“DCT”), a digital transformation and system integration firm, has joined the Akamai Partner Connect Program. This collaboration is designed to simplify cloud modernization and help enterprises migrate workloads more efficiently onto Akamai’s globally distributed cloud platform. The partnership combines Akamai’s robust infrastructure with DCT’s expertise in system integration and architecture modernization, offering organizations a streamlined and cost-effective pathway to digital transformation.

DCT brings deep expertise in system engineering, architecture modernization and large-scale refactoring of legacy systems, enabling businesses to transition from fragmented IT infrastructures to modern cloud-native environments. Through these offerings, DCT helps mid-market and enterprise customers navigate the complex process of cloud migration while reducing operational risks. By partnering with DCT, Akamai aims to accelerate the adoption of its cloud solutions among enterprises seeking high-performance infrastructure combined with developer-friendly tools.

The partnership between Akamai and DCT specifically targets industries that require highly reliable, secure and scalable infrastructure, such as media, healthcare and fintech verticals. The partnership will provide plug-and-play streaming platforms for mid-market media companies, enabling them to deploy scalable streaming services without building complex infrastructure from scratch.

The collaboration also highlights the role of the Akamai Partner Connect Program in expanding the company’s reach across global markets. The program supports partners through resale and distribution opportunities, technical enablement and solution development, referral programs and strategic incentives for growth. It also introduces region-specific partner tiering and streamlined access to tools and resources, enabling system integrators like DCT to deliver high-value solutions to enterprise customers. Through this ecosystem, Akamai can expand its market reach while ensuring customers receive expert implementation and support.

Uptake of Cloud Solutions Helps AKAM Offset Pricing Woes

Increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies is expected to be a major growth driver for Akamai. The company’s cloud optimization solutions help organizations improve performance, increase availability and enhance the security of applications and key web assets delivered from data centers to end users. Since a large portion of its revenue is recurring, the company plans to expand its sales force and invest in developing and selling new products to reach its long-term annual revenue goal of $5 billion.

Akamai has expanded its cloud computing offerings through the introduction of Akamai Connected Cloud and various cloud services. The Akamai Connected Cloud is a large-scale edge network that provides improved security and greater scalability to help businesses strengthen their IT infrastructure. The acquisition of Ondat, a U.K.-based cloud storage technology company, will further enhance Akamai’s comprehensive cloud computing portfolio. Management expects Ondat’s technology and expertise to bolster Akamai’s enterprise-grade storage solutions within the Akamai Connected Cloud.

Historically, Akamai has charged a premium compared to competitors like Limelight, EdgeCast (a Verizon acquisition) and Level3 (now part of CenturyLink) for content delivery. However, the company is becoming more aggressive with its pricing, especially for video content, to attract more customers and increase network traffic. This aggressive pricing strategy may adversely impact profitability in the coming quarters.

Akamai's business is also facing challenges from some key clients’ DIY initiatives in the CDN space, such as Netflix and Apple, which have developed their own CDN infrastructure. This allows these companies to reduce dependence on providers like Akamai. Losing big customers could affect the company’s revenue.

AKAM’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Akamai currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of AKAM have gained 30.1% in the past year compared with the Internet Services industry’s growth of 73.4%.



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Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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