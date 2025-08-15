AKAM, Aptum Team Up to Streamline Cloud Adoption: Stock to Gain?

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM recently announced that it has joined forces with Aptum, a leading managed hybrid cloud services provider. Aptum offers tailored infrastructure design and implementation, consulting and managed services that help organizations to solve critical IT challenges. The partnership of AKAM and Aptum will primarily focus on mitigating complexities in cloud transition processes, expediting cloud-based application development and ensuring cost efficiency.



Enterprises are placing greater emphasis on cloud repatriation and sustainable cloud operations. Business are increasing their investment in cloud platforms that can support generative AI workloads. Hybrid cloud systems are gaining traction. Edge computing and applications with low latency requirements are also driving demand for the cloud.



Per Precedence Research, the cloud computing market is projected to grow from $912.77 billion in 2025 to $5,150.92 billion in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate of 21.2%. With a combination of innovation and strategic collaboration, Akamai is steadily expanding its portfolio to capitalize on this emerging market trend. Akamai’s cloud optimization solutions help organizations to improve performance, increase availability and enhance the security of applications and key web assets delivered from data centers to the end user. The Akamai Connected Cloud is also witnessing healthy demand trends. The company is expanding the Akamai Partner Program to extend support to its existing client base. Recently, Aptum has also opted to join the program.



Growing demand for cloud infrastructure services is driving net sales in the Compute segment. In the second quarter of 2025, Akamai registered $171.4 million in revenues, up from $151.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Per our estimate, the company is projected to generate $725 million in revenues in 2025, indicating year-over-year growth of 15%.

