AJG Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG is expected to register an improvement in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.58 billion, indicating 33.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.38 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG’s fourth-quarter earnings has moved south 2.4% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 11.7%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AJG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arthur J. Gallagher this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Arthur J. Gallagher has an Earnings ESP of -1.03%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.35 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Zacks Rank: AJG carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results of AJG

Better performances in both segments are likely to aid AJG’s fourth-quarter results. New business, solid retention and higher renewal premiums across its business lines are likely to have benefited the fourth-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fees is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an increase of 17.1% from the prior-year period’s reported number. The consensus mark for commissions is pegged at $2.2 billion, implying 49.1% growth from the prior-year period’s reported number.



Excellent client retention, strong new business production, and increases in customer business activity are expected to have benefited the Risk management segment. AJG expects about 7% organic growth and margins around 21% in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continued strong customer retention, higher new business generation and increasing renewal premiums, an improvement in interest income earned on own and fiduciary funds are expected to have favored the Brokerage segment. AJG expects organic growth of around 5% in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increased commissions and fees, higher supplemental revenues and improved contingent revenues and investment income, as well as strategic mergers and acquisitions, are likely to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Total expenses are expected to have increased mainly because of higher compensation, reimbursements, interest, amortization and changes in estimated acquisition earnout payables.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +6.93% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.45, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.30, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.



KNSL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +17.38% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.19, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.4%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.