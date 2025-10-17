AIXTRON Cuts Full-Year Forecast After Weaker Q3

(RTTNews) - AIXTRON SE (AIXA), Friday announced that it has lowered its fiscal 2025 outlook following a soft third quarter marked by weaker demand and adverse currency effects.

Preliminary revenue for the quarter was 120 million euros, down from 156.3 million euros a year earlier, while order intake declined to 124 million euros from 143.4 million euros. Gross profit fell to 46 million euros from 67.1 million euros, and EBIT dropped to 15 million euros from 37.5 million euros.

The company now expects full-year revenue between 530 million euros and 565 million euros, narrowing from the prior 530 million to 600 million euros range, with an EBIT margin of 17 to 19 percent, down from 18-22 percent.

AIXA.DE is currently trading at 12.96 euros, down 0.41 euro or 3.07 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.