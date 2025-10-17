Markets

AIXTRON Cuts Full-Year Forecast After Weaker Q3

October 17, 2025 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AIXTRON SE (AIXA), Friday announced that it has lowered its fiscal 2025 outlook following a soft third quarter marked by weaker demand and adverse currency effects.

Preliminary revenue for the quarter was 120 million euros, down from 156.3 million euros a year earlier, while order intake declined to 124 million euros from 143.4 million euros. Gross profit fell to 46 million euros from 67.1 million euros, and EBIT dropped to 15 million euros from 37.5 million euros.

The company now expects full-year revenue between 530 million euros and 565 million euros, narrowing from the prior 530 million to 600 million euros range, with an EBIT margin of 17 to 19 percent, down from 18-22 percent.

AIXA.DE is currently trading at 12.96 euros, down 0.41 euro or 3.07 percent on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.