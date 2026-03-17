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Aixia, Evroc And Opper Partner To Launch Nordic AI Platform Initiative

March 17, 2026 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aixia AB (AIXIA-B.ST, AIXAF), on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Evroc and Opper to launch Build Nordics AI, a joint initiative focused on building and expanding AI infrastructure and services in the Nordic region.

The initiative aims to create a secure and scalable AI platform to meet growing global demand while supporting Europe's push for greater control over its data and technology.

The collaboration will be presented at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in San Francisco, highlighting the Nordic region's effort to strengthen its role in the global AI space.

The partners said the initiative will cover the full AI value chain, from infrastructure to business applications.

On Monday, Aixia Group AB ser. B closed trading 5% lesser at SEK 53.20 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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