AISIX Solutions Welcomes Ben Mulroney as New Advisor

Minerva Intelligence, Inc. (TSE:AISX) has released an update.

AISIX Solutions Inc. has appointed renowned media personality Ben Mulroney as an advisor for public and government relations to enhance the company’s outreach and advocacy efforts. Mulroney’s expertise is expected to strengthen AISIX’s interactions with media and governmental entities, supporting its commitment to innovation and community collaboration.

