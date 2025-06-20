Airwallex founder declined $1.2 billion Stripe acquisition offer

A Billion-Dollar Decision

The $1.2 billion valuation represented a major milestone for Airwallex at that time. For many startup founders, such an exit opportunity would be difficult to refuse, especially with endorsement from a respected figure like Moritz, whose track record includes investments in companies such as Google, PayPal, and Yahoo.

Zhang’s decision to decline the offer suggests he had a longer-term vision for Airwallex and believed the company’s potential exceeded the valuation presented by Stripe. This type of founder conviction often stems from a deep understanding of market opportunities and confidence in execution capabilities.

Competing Visions in Financial Technology

Stripe and Airwallex operate in the financial technology sector but with different focuses. While Stripe has built its reputation primarily on payment processing solutions for online businesses, Airwallex has developed cross-border payment and financial infrastructure technologies.

The attempted acquisition highlights the competitive landscape in the global payments industry, where established players often look to absorb innovative startups to expand their technological capabilities and market reach.

The Aftermath of Saying No

Zhang’s decision to maintain Airwallex’s independence has had lasting implications for both companies. For Stripe, it represented a missed opportunity to absorb a competitor with complementary technology. For Airwallex, the decision allowed the company to chart its own course in the financial technology sector.

The timing of this decision—seven years ago—places it around 2016, when the financial technology sector was experiencing rapid growth and transformation. Since then, both companies have continued to expand their operations and product offerings in the global payments space.

Key factors that likely influenced Zhang’s decision include:

Belief in Airwallex’s growth potential beyond the offered valuation

Strategic vision for the company’s unique market position

Commitment to building a standalone global financial platform

The financial technology landscape has evolved significantly since this decision, with both companies now established as major players in their respective market segments. Stripe has grown to become one of the most valuable private companies globally, while Airwallex has continued to expand its international presence and service offerings.

Zhang’s choice represents a classic entrepreneurial dilemma: accept a life-changing exit or continue building toward a potentially greater outcome. His decision to forgo immediate financial reward for long-term growth potential highlights the confidence he had in Airwallex’s future.

As the financial technology sector continues to evolve, this historical decision stands as a significant moment that altered the competitive dynamics between two major players in the global payments industry.