Airtasker Expands Media Capital with Key Partnerships

November 26, 2024 — 08:19 pm EST

Airtasker Ltd (AU:ART) has released an update.

Airtasker Limited has bolstered its media capital by securing $26.2 million through strategic partnerships with Sinclair, Mercurius, and Channel 4, bringing their total media capital raised in 2024 to $51.6 million. These collaborations provide Airtasker with significant advertising inventory across the US and UK, enhancing its brand visibility and market expansion. Investors and market enthusiasts may find Airtasker’s growth strategy and increased media presence an exciting development for the company’s future prospects.

