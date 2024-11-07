Airsta Networks reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.40, consensus $2.08

Reports Q3 revenue $1.811B, consensus $1.74B. Commenting on the company’s financial results, Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista’s CFO said, “We are proud to report another quarter of strong revenue growth driven by our ability to consistently deliver innovation and value to customers and shareholders.”

