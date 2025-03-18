AirNet Technology Inc. Granted Additional 180-Day Grace Period to Regain Nasdaq Compliance

AirNet Technology receives a 180-day extension to meet Nasdaq's $1 bid price requirement, committing to maintain compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

AirNet Technology Inc. has announced that it has received a 180-day extension from Nasdaq, until September 15, 2025, to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. The company is dedicated to rectifying this issue and aims to achieve compliance by having a closing bid price of $1 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days during this period. AirNet has confirmed that it meets all other listing requirements, including market value and shareholder equity thresholds. To maintain its Nasdaq listing, the company plans to closely monitor its ADS price and may implement changes like an ADS ratio adjustment or reverse stock split if necessary. Additionally, the press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

AirNet has been granted a 180-day grace period by Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, providing the company with additional time to improve its stock performance.

The company remains committed to addressing the bid price deficiency and has demonstrated compliance with all other applicable Nasdaq listing requirements.

AirNet plans to actively monitor its ADS price and take necessary actions, such as an ADS ratio change or reverse stock split, to maintain its Nasdaq listing, indicating proactive management strategies.

Potential Negatives

The company is still under scrutiny for not meeting Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, indicating ongoing financial struggles.

AirNet has to take significant measures, such as possibly implementing a reverse stock split, to comply with Nasdaq requirements, signaling potential instability.

The press release extensively outlines numerous risks and uncertainties, highlighting concerns about the company's future performance and overall viability.

FAQ

What deadline has Nasdaq given AirNet Technology Inc. for compliance?

Nasdaq has granted AirNet an additional 180-day grace period until September 15, 2025.

What is the compliance requirement for AirNet's share price?

AirNet must achieve a closing bid price of $1 per ADS for 10 consecutive business days.

How is AirNet ensuring compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements?

AirNet intends to closely monitor its ADS price and may change the ADS ratio or conduct a reverse stock split.

Are the forward-looking statements in the press release guaranteed?

No, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

Where can investors find detailed information about AirNet's risk factors?

Investors can find detailed information in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANTE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $ANTE stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirNet Technology Inc. ("AirNet" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ANTE), is pleased to announce that Nasdaq has granted the Company an additional 180-day grace period, until September 15, 2025, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum $1.00 bid price per share requirement.





AirNet remains fully committed to addressing the bid price deficiency during this extended compliance period. If the Company’s closing bid price meets or exceeds $1 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days within this timeframe, the Company will be in compliance with that requirement and Nasdaq should close this matter.





The Company has demonstrated compliance with all other applicable Nasdaq continued listing requirements, including the market value of publicly held shares and shareholder equity thresholds.





To ensure compliance, AirNet intends to monitor its ADS price closely and will take all necessary steps to maintain its Nasdaq listing, including effecting an ADS ratio change or reverse stock split.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and its Current Reports on Form 6-K. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at



http://www.sec.gov



. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.







Company Contact







Penny Pei





Investor Relations





AirNet Technology Inc.





Tel: +86-10-8460-8678





Email: penny@ihangmei.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.