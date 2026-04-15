Airbus Shareholders Approve 2026 AGM Resolutions

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE announced that shareholders approved all resolutions proposed at its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on 14 April in Amsterdam. The resolutions included the renewal of Board mandates for Non-Executive Members Mark Dunkerley, Stephan Gemkow, and Antony Wood, each for three-year terms. Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, CEO of Danish defence and aerospace company Terma A/S, was appointed as a Non-Executive Member for a three-year term, replacing Prof Dr Feiyu Xu whose mandate expired at the close of the AGM.

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, was also appointed as a Non-Executive Member. His initial one-year term completes the remainder of Victor Chu's mandate, following Chu's decision to step down after eight years of service. Airbus noted that Board Members are appointed in blocks each year to ensure smooth transitions and avoid the simultaneous departure of multiple members, which could lead to integration challenges.

Shareholders also approved the proposed payment of a 2025 dividend of €3.20 per share. In addition, René Obermann, Chair of the Board of Directors, informed the Board that he will not seek a new mandate when his current term expires at the 2027 AGM. Effective 1 October 2026, Obermann will step down as Chair, with Amparo Moraleda designated to succeed him in the role.

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