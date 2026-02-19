Airbus Q4 Net Income Rises; Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose 6% year-over-year to 2.58 billion euros. Earnings per share increased by 7% to 3.27 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased by 17% to 2.98 billion euros. Revenues were 25.98 billion euros, up 5% from last year.

Fiscal 2025 net income rose by 23% to 5.2 billion euros. Earnings per share was 6.61 euros compared to 5.36 euros. Adjusted EBIT grew by 33% to 7.1 billion euros. Revenues increased by 6% to 73.4 billion euros, driven by a 15% rise in defense-related revenues.

For 2026, the company targets to achieve: around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries; EBIT adjusted of around 7.5 billion euros; Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around 4.5 billion euros.

The Board will propose the payment of a 2025 dividend of 3.20 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting. The proposed payment date is 23 April 2026.

At last close on Euronext Exchange, Airbus shares were trading at 200.65 euros, up 2.11%.

