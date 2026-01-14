Airbus Launches Airbus UpNext Space Radio Access Network

(RTTNews) - Airbus UpNext, a subsidiary of Airbus (AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE), has launched a new demonstrator called Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN to enable standardised global connectivity by exploring advanced 5G Non-Terrestrial Network capabilities. Developed as part of Air!5G, a project supported by the French government, this demonstrator is expected to show its first results by 2028.

Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN will leverage Airbus' software-defined satellite capabilities to manage and optimise 5G signals in orbit. The demonstrator aims to explore the 5G NTN, a connectivity technology compatible with all types of business applications.

