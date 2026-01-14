Markets

Airbus Launches Airbus UpNext Space Radio Access Network

January 14, 2026 — 06:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Airbus UpNext, a subsidiary of Airbus (AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE), has launched a new demonstrator called Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN to enable standardised global connectivity by exploring advanced 5G Non-Terrestrial Network capabilities. Developed as part of Air!5G, a project supported by the French government, this demonstrator is expected to show its first results by 2028.

Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN will leverage Airbus' software-defined satellite capabilities to manage and optimise 5G signals in orbit. The demonstrator aims to explore the 5G NTN, a connectivity technology compatible with all types of business applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.