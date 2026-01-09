Airbus Hands Over First A350-1000 to STARLUX, Boosts A350 Program

Airbus SE EADSY delivers its first of 18 A350-1000 aircraft to Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines. The new A350-1000 will join the carrier’s existing fleet of 10 A350-900s, which are deployed on premium long-haul routes from Taipei to Europe, North America and select destinations across the Asia-Pacific region.

The addition of the A350-1000 will seamlessly complement STARLUX’s current operations, while the airline has also placed an order for 10 A350F freighters to support the development of its future cargo network.

A350-1000: The Right Fit for Modern Aviation

Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, the A350-1000 typically accommodates 375-400 passengers in a standard three-class configuration and offers about 40% more space for premium seating. The aircraft can efficiently serve routes from short haul to ultra-long haul, flying non-stop for up to 9,000 nautical miles (16,700 km). It also delivers roughly a 25% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions versus previous-generation aircraft.



These advanced capabilities have strengthened the A350-1000’s market appeal, underpinning strong demand and solid order momentum.

Consistent Demand for EADSY’s Commercial Aircraft

Rising air passenger traffic, driven by stronger travel activity among passengers and business executives, along with growing demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft, is propelling expansion in the commercial aviation market.



To this end, Airbus forecasts demand for 43,420 new aircraft deliveries over the next 20 years. This will not only support industry growth but also facilitate the essential replacement of aging, less fuel-efficient aircraft. Such a strong demand outlook is expected to translate into substantial long-term revenue growth for the aerospace giant.



As of November 2025, Airbus had delivered 657 commercial aircraft to 87 customers and recorded close to 1,500 orders from 66 customers worldwide for its A350 Family aircraft.

Opportunities for Other Aerospace Stocks

Other major commercial aerospace players that are also poised to benefit from rising aircraft demand trends are mentioned below:



Embraer S.A. EMBJ: The company ranks among the world’s leading commercial aircraft manufacturers, offering a portfolio that includes the E175-E2, E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets. During the third quarter of 2025, it delivered 20 new commercial jets.



EMBJ has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 14.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $8.31 billion, which implies a rise of 12%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company has long held a leading position in commercial aircraft manufacturing, with more than 14,000 of its jets operating globally. Its portfolio includes the 737 MAX family, the 777 family and the 787 Dreamliner. In the third quarter of 2025, the company delivered 160 commercial aircraft.



BA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 31.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $94.72 billion, which calls for an increase of 8.6%.

EADSY Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, shares of Airbus have risen 17% compared with the industry’s growth of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EADSY’s Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Airbus currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock from the same industry is Curtiss-Wright Corp. CW, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CW has a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales stands at $3.68 billion, which implies a rise of 6.9%.

