Markets

Airbus Delivers 793 Aircraft In 2025 As Order Backlog Reaches Record Level

January 12, 2026 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - In 2025, Airbus delivered 793 commercial aircraft to 91 customers all around the globe, keeping up a positive delivery trend even with some tough challenges in the operating environment.

This total was higher than the 766 aircraft delivered in 2024 and 735 in 2023, showing steady progress in their key programs. Once again, single-aisle jets were the star of the show, with the A320 Family making up 607 of those deliveries, while the A220 Family added 93. In the widebody category, they delivered 36 A330 Family aircraft and 57 from the A350 Family throughout the year.

This strong delivery performance went hand in hand with impressive commercial activity. Airbus racked up 1,000 new gross orders in their Commercial Aircraft sector in 2025, keeping a solid book-to-bill ratio above one.

Because of this, the company's order backlog hit a new record at the end of the year with 8,754 aircraft, showing that there's still strong global demand for what Airbus offers. The widebody backlog alone reached a historic 1,124 aircraft, reflecting a growing interest in long-haul and next-gen aircraft.

Throughout the year, Airbus celebrated some significant deliveries and welcomed new operators for the A220, A321XLR, A330neo, and A350-1000 in various regions. They also managed to secure repeat orders and bring in new customers for both single-aisle and widebody aircraft. Airbus is set to announce its full-year financial results for 2025 on February 19, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.