Airbus Announces Second Tranche Of Share Buyback Programme

(RTTNews) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) Thursday said that it has launched the second tranche of its share buyback programme, which was announced on September 8.

For the second tranche, the European aerospace company said that it has appointed an investment firm to independently manage the execution of share repurchases. The tranche will cover up to 2.07 million shares, with purchases taking place between November 20 and no later than January 16, 2026.

The company added that the share buyback programme has been launched to support future employee share ownership initiatives and equity-based compensation plans.

According to Airbus, the overall buyback programme is being carried out in multiple tranches on the open market and will run until January 16 next year, targeting a total of up to 4.14 million shares. The first tranche, completed on October 31, resulted in the repurchase of 2.07 million shares.

The programme is conducted under the authority granted by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting on April 15, which authorized the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 10 percent of the company's issued share capital.

On the OTC Markets, EADSY.PK ended Wednesday's trading at $58.64, down $0.54 or 0.91 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.