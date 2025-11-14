Markets

Airbus: Air Algérie Takes Delivery Of Its First A330-900

November 14, 2025 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Airbus (EADSY.PK) said Air Algérie has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330-900. Air Algérie is set to receive 7 additional A330neo and will become the largest operator of the aircraft type in Africa. Air Algerie's A330neo is configured in a three-class cabin layout with 18 full-flat seats in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy class.

Airbus stated that, at the end of October 2025, the A330 Family had won over 1,900 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide.

