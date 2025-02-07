Airbnb's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $88,433, and 6 were calls, valued at $680,638.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Airbnb stands at 416.78, with a total volume reaching 187.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Airbnb, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.0 $17.35 $19.0 $170.00 $188.1K 88 1 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $14.15 $16.0 $150.00 $160.0K 741 0 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.3 $12.75 $14.05 $190.00 $140.5K 14 0 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.0 $11.0 $12.0 $200.00 $120.0K 272 100 ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $11.75 $10.15 $11.02 $132.00 $42.9K 173 42

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Sept. 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb Currently trading with a volume of 90,903, the ABNB's price is up by 1.6%, now at $134.69. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $110.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Underweight rating for Airbnb, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $96.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.