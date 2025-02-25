Airbnb Unusual Options Activity For February 25

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Airbnb. Our analysis of options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 18% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $241,779, and 5 were calls, valued at $172,855.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $200.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.15 $9.7 $10.05 $125.00 $50.2K 2.4K 57 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.15 $9.0 $9.0 $145.00 $45.0K 500 54 ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $54.4 $52.8 $53.67 $195.00 $42.9K 0 24 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.55 $9.4 $9.5 $160.00 $42.7K 270 102 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.45 $9.3 $9.4 $160.00 $41.3K 270 57

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from the North American region, 37% from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Airbnb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,565,556, with ABNB's price down by -2.56%, positioned at $141.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Expert Opinions on Airbnb

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $168.0.

* An analyst from Baird has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Airbnb with a target price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Airbnb with a target price of $190. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $145. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

