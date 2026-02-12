Airbnb, Inc. Q4 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $341 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $2.77 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $341 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $2.77 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.59 B To $ 2.63 B

