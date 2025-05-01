Airbnb, Inc. Q1 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $154 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $2.272 billion from $2.142 billion last year.

Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.99 - $3.05 Bln

