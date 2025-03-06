Airbnb Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ABNB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.44, changing hands as low as $134.61 per share. Airbnb Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABNB's low point in its 52 week range is $110.38 per share, with $170.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.77. The ABNB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

