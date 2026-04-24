Air T's Preferred Securities Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.98 on the day. As of last close, AIRTP was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRTP shares, versus AIRT:

Below is a dividend history chart for AIRTP, showing historical dividend payments on Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049:

In Friday trading, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIRT) are up about 1.8%.

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