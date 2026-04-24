Markets
AIRTP

Air T's Preferred Securities Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

April 24, 2026 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $18.98 on the day. As of last close, AIRTP was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRTP shares, versus AIRT:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for AIRTP, showing historical dividend payments on Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049:

AIRTP+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Friday trading, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIRT) are up about 1.8%.

Also see:
 REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 PTAC market cap history
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> PTAC market cap history-> Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIRTP
AIRT

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