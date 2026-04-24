Air T's Preferred Securities Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of AIRTP shares, versus AIRT:
Below is a dividend history chart for AIRTP, showing historical dividend payments on Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049:
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In Friday trading, Air T Inc's 8.00% Alpha Income Trust Preferred Securities Due 6/7/2049 (Symbol: AIRTP) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AIRT) are up about 1.8%.
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PTAC market cap history
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.