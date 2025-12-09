Markets

Air Transat Reaches Tentative Agreement With Pilots

December 09, 2025 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Air Transat announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing its pilots regarding the renewal of their collective agreement.

This development marks an important milestone in the negotiation process and effectively removes the risk of a strike. As a result, customers can now travel with peace of mind, knowing that operations will continue without disruption.

The agreement will be submitted for ratification by union members in the coming days, ensuring the next steps in finalizing the deal are carried out smoothly.

