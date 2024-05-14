Air Products (APD) Unveils PRISM LNG Membrane Separator

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. APD recently launched the new PRISM GreenSep liquefied natural gas ("LNG") membrane separator for bio-LNG production. This cutting-edge technology has been designed to increase LNG yield while lowering operational costs and promoting the objective of creating a safer, greener and more productive world.



PRISM GreenSep LNG membrane separators eliminate the requirement for intermediate purification technologies such as amine scrubbing or thermal swing adsorption during bio-LNG production, resulting in a better bio-LNG yield while lowering operational costs and energy usage. Bio-LNG is liquefied biomethane derived from organic sources such as food, animal or municipal waste.



Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in hollow fiber membrane separators and onsite gas generation. Air Products develops, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems. Its membrane separators and systems are also intended to generate more sustainable energy sources while increasing productivity in several industries and applications.



Shares of APD have lost 10.4% over the past year against the industry’s 1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Air Products, in its fiscal second quarter, said that it continues to expect fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3-$3.05.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are ATI Inc. ATI, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



ATI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), at present. ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 62.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 110.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current year earnings is pegged at $6.56 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 25.9%. The consensus estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has gone up in the past 30 days. ECL, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 33.5% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.