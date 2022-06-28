Air Products (APD) to Feature Industrial Gases & Technologies

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced that it would display industrial gas solutions and technologies for the agrochemical and specialty chemical markets at Specialty & Agro Chemicals America from Jun 28-30 in Charleston, SC.

The company will demonstrate, at the event, how its industrial gases, technologies and supply solutions can address specific processes and challenges. It offers advanced industrial gas solutions for various applications, including inerting and blanketing, hydrogenation, reaction cooling, oxygen enrichment, particle size reduction and water treatment.

Air Products operates several state-of-the-art testing labs at its global headquarters in Allentown, PA to support ongoing innovation and better respond to customer needs. Its Cryogenic Grinding Lab allows a customer's product to be tested on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process.

The company’s Hydrogen Reaction Lab allows customers in used oil re-refining, transmix and renewable diesel markets to optimize their current hydrotreatment processes and pursue increased yields, improved quality and optimized gas use.

The company also has a Clean Energy Lab to facilitate the development and full-scale testing of actual combustion systems using a full spectrum of gaseous, liquid and solid fuels.

Shares of Air Products have declined 14.6% in the past year compared with an 11.5% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Air Products is well-positioned to gain from its project investments, new business deals, acquisitions and cost and productivity initiatives. It remains committed to its gasification strategy and is executing its growth projects.The company also has also been benefiting from higher pricing. Higher merchant demand is also driving its volumes.

Air Products, in its fiscal second-quarter earnings call, stated that it expects full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $10.20-$10.40, indicating 13-15% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.65, suggesting a rise of 10-15% from third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS.

Air Products expects capital expenditures of $4.5-$5 billion for full-year fiscal 2022.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Cabot Corporation CBT and Nutrien Ltd. NTR.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,076.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 40.4% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 15% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cabot, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current year has been revised 6% upward in the past 60 days.

Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 16.7% over a year.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 174.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 30.7% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 41.1% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.