Air Lease Corp. Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $169.9 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $92.5 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Lease corp. reported adjusted earnings of $247.0 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $820.4 million from $712.9 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.9 Mln. vs. $92.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $820.4 Mln vs. $712.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.