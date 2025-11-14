Markets

Air China Cargo To Buy Six Airbus A350F

November 14, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air China Cargo Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK), Friday announced a purchase agreement for six Airbus A350F, expecting to boost operation efficiency and support maintenance.

Also, the addition of all-new A350F to the company's existing mixed cargo fleet is expected to enhance its capability to withstand risks in its long-term stable operation.

"The A350F will bring new generation efficiency and performance as well as new levels of capacity and unprecedented loading flexibility. We look forward to ensuring a seamless integration into Air China Cargo's operation", said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

Air China's stock closed at $16.84, down 0.94 percent on the OTC Markets.

