Air China To Buy 60 Airbus A320NEO Series Aircraft To Increase Fleet Capacity

December 30, 2025 — 10:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK) and AIE, Tuesday announced Air China Aircraft Purchase Agreement to purchase 60 Airbus A320NEO series aircraft from Airbus company (EADSY.PK).

According to the deal, the list price of the Airbus Aircraft is about $9.53 billion, which is equivalent to approximately HK$74.1 billion, which will be paid in cash in installments.

The company intends to fund the deal through self-owned cash, commercial bank loans and other financing methods.

With this deal, the Group expects to increase its fleet capacity by approximately 6.5 percent, which is consistent with its development and market strategy.

The deliveries will take place in stages from 2028 to 2032.

Air China's stock is trading at $17.85 on the OTC Markets.

