Air Canada to adjust Basic, Comfort fares beginning January 3

Air Canada (ACDVF) is revising some of the terms of its Basic and Comfort economy fare tickets. These changes align the airline’s fare structure with similar fare offerings by other Canadian carriers and better distinguish its fare brands. For its lowest-priced, Basic fare for North America and Sun routes, customers selecting this fare class and travelling on tickets purchased on or after January 3, 2025, will still be able to bring on board one small personal item, such as a purse or computer bag. But larger items, such as roller-board or duffel bags, or large backpacks, will have to be checked pre-security and standard fees of $35 for a first bag and $50 for a second bag will apply. Customers arriving at the boarding gate with ineligible carry-on items will be required to check this baggage for a $65 fee for each item. Mobility aids, medical devices, and child strollers are exempt from carry-on charges for all customers. As well, Status members, Star Alliance Gold, and Aeroplan premium credit cardholders will continue to be entitled to one carry-on bag, and their other benefits will also continue to apply. The revised Basic fare will still include complimentary seat assignment at check-in for customers who have not paid a fee to select their seats in advance. However, beginning January 21, 2025, customers travelling on the revised Basic fare who wish to change their seat from the one automatically generated at check-in will be required to pay for that change – with the fee determined by the new seat chosen. The carrier also is increasing the checked baggage allowance for customers travelling worldwide on its Comfort economy fare. Under the new structure, Comfort fare customers who purchase their tickets from January 3, 2025, onwards will be entitled to check two complimentary bags, where currently the fare permits only one checked bag.

