AIP, MGX, BlackRock's GIP Consortium To Acquire Aligned Data Centers

October 15, 2025 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership, MGX, and BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners announced they will acquire 100% of the equity in Aligned Data Centers from private infrastructure funds managed by Macquarie Asset Management and its co-invest partners. The transaction implies an Aligned enterprise value of approximately $40 billion.

Aligned Data Centers is a provider of data center infrastructure designed to power AI innovation at scale. The company designs, builds, and operates data campuses and data centers for the world's premier hyperscalers, neocloud, and enterprise innovators. Aligned's portfolio includes 50 campuses and more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development, primarily located in key Tier I digital gateway regions across the U.S. and Latin America.

Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership was founded by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, MGX, Microsoft, and NVIDIA to expand capacity of AI infrastructure. Its financial anchor investors include the Kuwait Investment Authority and Temasek. The announced transaction is AIP's first investment and an important step towards its initial target of mobilizing and deploying $30 billion of equity capital.

