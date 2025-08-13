Ainos Posts Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2

Key Points Net loss (GAAP) widened to $4.08 million, with operating expenses rising 24% compared to Q2 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents fell 68.6% from December 31, 2024, ending the period at $1.22 million as of June 30, 2025.

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), a biotechnology innovator focused on digital health and diagnostics, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. For Q2 2025, revenue was $4,663 and gross profit reached $3,726, marking a turnaround from zero topline and a gross loss in Q2 2024. The net loss (GAAP) widened to $4.08 million. With no analyst estimates or guidance available, there were no consensus expectations for comparison. Overall, the quarter marked a meaningful operational milestone, but the business remains deeply in investment mode.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $4,663 $0 N/A Gross Profit $3,726 ($25,373) 114.7% Operating Expenses $3,749,413 $3,023,636 24.0% Net Loss ($4,084,990) ($3,195,022) (27.8%) Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) $1,223,184 N/A N/A

Overview of Ainos' Business and Strategic Focus

Ainos develops technologies and products across biotechnology, AI-based diagnostics, and point-of-care testing (POCT, meaning rapid medical diagnostics that can be performed at or near the site of patient care). Its main innovation drivers are the VELDONA family of low-dose oral interferon therapies for humans and animals, and the AI Nose platform, which uses sensors and software to digitize and interpret smells for use in healthcare, industry, and environmental settings.

Recently, the company has shifted from an R&D-centric approach to early-stage commercial deployment. Success now depends on expanding its AI Nose technology into real-world operations and advancing VELDONA through clinical milestones. Securing regulatory clearances, signing distribution deals, fortifying intellectual property, and managing liquidity are all key factors for Ainos as it moves forward.

Quarterly Developments: From Milestone Revenue to Strategic Partnerships

The period saw Ainos generate its first commercial revenue, underscoring a transition from proof-of-concept to active deployment. AI Nose, a digital nose sensor suite using artificial intelligence, was central to this progress. The company signed a three-year, $2.1 million subscription agreement with ASE Technology for semiconductor manufacturing, reflecting real-world demand. The deal was announced on August 6, 2025. Earlier efforts led to paid pilots at seven industrial sites in Japan and generated the first revenue from eldercare applications in Q1 2025. The AI Nose platform demonstrated robust performance across settings during 1H 2025, with detection accuracies of 85% in senior hygiene monitoring, 80% in semiconductor environments, and 90% in classifying food and beverage odors. The roadmap calls for approximately 1,400 pilot units in 2025, with a phased plan to expand to 5,000 and eventually 15,000 devices.

VELDONA, a low-dose oral interferon therapy, continued to advance through human and animal trials. Two clinical trials launched in Taiwan target HIV-associated oral warts and primary Sjögren’s syndrome. Interim results from a feline study announced on May 19, 2025, showed a 10–44% improvement in symptoms and a potential steroid-sparing benefit, with no adverse events. However, no new sales of VELDONA-based products were recorded, and regulatory clearances for key pipeline candidates in Taiwan and the United States remain pending. Commercial timelines for these therapeutics stretch beyond the current year, with final animal study results expected mid-2026.

Operating expenses climbed 24% year over year to $3.75 million (GAAP), driven by higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs. The net loss (GAAP) widened to $4.08 million as spending increased to support both product validation and commercial launches. Cash and cash equivalents declined 68.6% to $1.22 million as of June 30, 2025. To extend its cash runway, Ainos raised $719,000 through an at-the-market equity offering during the first half of 2025 and conducted a 1-for-5 reverse stock split in June 2025 to regain NASDAQ listing compliance. Shares outstanding increased to 4.27 million as of Q2 2025.

Strategic partnership activity intensified, especially around the AI Nose platform. Alongside ASE Technology, Ainos expanded partnerships with Solomon (a machine vision provider), Kenmec (automation/systems integration), and ugo Robotics. These deals anchor an asset-light model in distribution and production, using experienced manufacturing and software partners to accelerate rollouts. AIMD does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management did not provide quantitative financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025 or for the next quarter. Instead, commentary stressed readiness for scale-up in 2026 and highlighted the absence of major debt maturities until 2027 as support for growth, as stated in the Q2 2025 earnings release. The path to significant recurring revenue is tightly linked to progress converting pilot deployments into longer-term contracts, especially in industrial and healthcare applications for AI Nose.

Investors should watch for measurable revenue growth from AI Nose as pilot units expand, updates on clinical milestones for VELDONA therapies, and new funding actions or strategic partnerships. Cash burn remains a key risk given the low revenue base and ongoing investment needs. Regulatory developments in both the United States and Asia will remain critical to determining the speed, reach, and sustainability of Ainos’ commercial expansion.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

