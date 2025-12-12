AIN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 12/16/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/16/25, Albany International Corp (Symbol: AIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 1/8/26. As a percentage of AIN's recent stock price of $53.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Albany International Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AIN shares open for trading on 12/16/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIN's low point in its 52 week range is $41.15 per share, with $83.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.76.

In Friday trading, Albany International Corp shares are currently up about 3.5% on the day.

