AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split Effective June 12, 2025

AIM ImmunoTech announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split effective June 12, 2025, to comply with NYSE requirements.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. announced a reverse stock split of 1-for-100, effective June 12, 2025, aimed at increasing the share price to comply with NYSE American listing requirements. This decision follows stockholder approval obtained at a special meeting on April 30, 2025. Shareholders will receive cash for any fractional shares after the split, and the new CUSIP number for the stock will be 00901B303, with the par value remaining at $0.001. AIM ImmunoTech is dedicated to developing therapeutics for various cancers and viral diseases, including its lead investigational drug, Ampligen® (rintatolimod). The press release includes cautionary forward-looking statements regarding the company's future prospects and the risks associated with its products.

Potential Positives

The reverse stock split is aimed at increasing the per-share market price, which is essential for regaining compliance with NYSE American’s Listing Qualifications.

Approval of the reverse stock split by stockholders indicates strong support for the company’s strategic decisions.

The company continues to focus on developing innovative therapeutics, including its lead product Ampligen®, which could position it favorably in the competitive immuno-pharma market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split may signal to investors that the company's stock price is struggling, potentially leading to a loss of confidence in the company's stability and future performance.

The need for a reverse stock split to regain compliance with NYSE American’s Listing Qualifications suggests the company is facing significant financial or operational challenges.

The press release's cautionary statements about risks and uncertainties surrounding the approval of the lead product, Ampligen, highlight potential setbacks in its development and market prospects.

FAQ

What is the reverse stock split ratio for AIM ImmunoTech?

The reverse stock split ratio for AIM ImmunoTech is 1-for-100.

When will the reverse stock split take effect?

The reverse stock split will take effect at market open on June 12, 2025.

Why is AIM ImmunoTech implementing a reverse stock split?

AIM ImmunoTech is implementing the reverse stock split to increase per-share market price for NYSE compliance.

How will fractional shares be handled after the split?

Stockholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares on a post-split basis.

What is AIM ImmunoTech's lead product?

AIM ImmunoTech's lead product is Ampligen® (rintatolimod), an investigational drug for treating various conditions.

$AIM Insider Trading Activity

$AIM insiders have traded $AIM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS K EQUELS (CEO & President) has made 6 purchases buying 2,209,565 shares for an estimated $79,054 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TED D KELLNER purchased 1,968,504 shares for an estimated $50,000

WILLIAM M MITCHELL has made 1 purchase buying 196,851 shares for an estimated $5,000 and 1 sale selling 4,580 shares for an estimated $883 .

and 1 sale selling 4,580 shares for an estimated . PETER W III RODINO (COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $43

$AIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AIM stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



OCALA, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







(OTC Pink: AIMID) (NYSE American: AIM)



(“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced a reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its shares at a ratio of 1-for-100. The Reverse Stock Split will take effect at market open tomorrow, June 12, 2025. The Company’s ticker symbol on the OTC Pink will be AIMID for 20 trading days, including the effective date.





One of the primary goals of the Reverse Stock Split is to increase the per-share market price of the Company's common stock to enable the Company to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s Listing Qualifications.





At a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on April 30, 2025, the Company’s stockholders approved a series of alternate amendments to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s outstanding common stock at a ratio in the range of up to 1-for-100, with such ratio to be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. Stockholders will be given cash in lieu of any fractional shares on a post-split basis. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the new CUSIP number of the common stock will be 00901B303, with the par value per share of common stock remaining at $0.001.







About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.







AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen



®



(rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.





For more information, please visit



aimimmuno.com



and connect with the Company on



X



,



LinkedIn



, and



Facebook



.







Cautionary Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “believe,” “potential,” “upcoming” and other variations thereon and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Data, pre-clinical success and clinical success seen to date do not guarantee that Ampligen will be approved as a therapy in any indication. The Company urges investors to consider specifically the various risk factors identified in its most recent Form 10-K, and any risk factors or cautionary statements included in any subsequent Form 10-Q or Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



