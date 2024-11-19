AIM ImmunoTech announces data pubished on Part 1 study on Ampligen

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) announced that data were published on Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Phase 1 study evaluating AIM ImmunoTech’s drug Ampligen as a component of a chemokine-modulating (CKM) regimen in early-stage triple-negative breast cancer, TNBC,. Results of the study were reported in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. “We are very excited with these promising results from our study of a new treatment combination for patients with this most highly aggressive form of breast cancer, triple-negative breast cancer,” said study principal investigator Shipra Gandhi, MD, Associate Professor of Oncology and staff physician in the Department of Medicine at Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Because this initial study was in a small number of patients, it will be important to validate these findings in a larger study.”

